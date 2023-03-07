Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

