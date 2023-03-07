Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 30th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 83.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

