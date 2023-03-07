IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $573.46 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $573.46 million and $9.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

