iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,157 shares of company stock valued at $843,381. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

