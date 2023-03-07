iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,994,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IGIB stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

