iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.