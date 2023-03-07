iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stake Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,359 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 221,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

