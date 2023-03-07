iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

