iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IHF opened at $256.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

