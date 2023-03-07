IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
IsoEnergy Stock Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:ISENF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoEnergy (ISENF)
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.