IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
ISEE opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,847 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
