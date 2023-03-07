Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,805 shares of company stock valued at $263,993. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.2 %

JACK opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

