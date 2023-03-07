Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visteon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Visteon Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Shares of VC stock opened at $164.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.08. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

