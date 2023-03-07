JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,776 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Further Reading

