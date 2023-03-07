JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.20 ($73.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

