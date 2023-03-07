Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $218,904. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

