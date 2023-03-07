Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 749.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

