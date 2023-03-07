Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinetik Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.