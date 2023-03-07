KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $105,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

