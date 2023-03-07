KOK 1-Day Volume Reaches $777,178.77 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $35.22 million and $777,178.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00219737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,376.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07273018 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $766,454.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.