Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 20th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

