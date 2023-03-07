Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $485.22 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.01.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.