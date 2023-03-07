LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on March 24th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $9.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE LCII opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.