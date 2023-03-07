Linamar (LIMAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $57.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.
