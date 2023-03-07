Lisk Price Reaches $1.02 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $143.34 million and $1.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006729 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001228 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,767,184 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

