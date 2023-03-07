Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $6.21 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $560.37 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.79 or 0.00383243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,428,440 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

