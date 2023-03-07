Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Livent worth $91,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

LTHM stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

