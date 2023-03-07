LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1,006.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98,624 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

