LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.