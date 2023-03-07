Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 43,883 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $52,812,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

