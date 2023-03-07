Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 61,858 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1,132.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $173.20. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

