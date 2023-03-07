Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

CMI stock opened at $257.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

