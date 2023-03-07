Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Stock Down 1.6 %

WAT stock opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.37. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.