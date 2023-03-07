Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 656.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

