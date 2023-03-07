Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 263.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 1.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.