Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

