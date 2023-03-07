Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

