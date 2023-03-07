Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,266 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

