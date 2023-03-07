Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,375 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.