Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $101.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

