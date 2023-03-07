Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Li-Cycle worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LICY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 195.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 59,654 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

