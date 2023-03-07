Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 14,539 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

