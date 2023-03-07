Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,259 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $236.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average is $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

