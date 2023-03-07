Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 207,981 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,981 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,442,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

