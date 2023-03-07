Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,722 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after buying an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $133.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

