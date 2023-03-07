Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,159 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Graco by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Graco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

