Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 488,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PHG opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.