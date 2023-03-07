Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 488,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE PHG opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $32.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.