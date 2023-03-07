Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STORE Capital Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

