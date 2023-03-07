Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 957.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,379 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NYSE RHI opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

