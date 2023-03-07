Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,875 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.